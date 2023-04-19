Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Thank you for the thoughtful BDN article on the Thresher sub tragedy as recalled in song. I would like to share the following link to a song by my brother, Blake Billings, that he performed at the 50th-anniversary memorial service: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y58bxbHXcpw&feature=youtu.be

We lost our father on the Thresher, on April 10, 1963, when Blake was just 2 years old. Be prepared with a tissue for your eyes if you choose to listen. Please share the link with anyone who might be interested. Blake recently performed the song again at the 60th-anniversary memorial service at Traip Academy in Kittery.

Mary-Michael Billings

Orrington