Drier weather returns to most of Maine for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cool and mostly cloudy, but there will be glimpses of the sun. Scattered showers also are possible from the midcoast to Down East Maine. Highs reach the low 50s.

The sun is back in the picture for Thursday. Temperatures will reach the high 50s to low 60s for many. It’s looking to be the nicest day this week.

Clouds begin to build up again Friday, though there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday will be mainly overcast. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, and with rain holding off, it should be a dry day.

Sunday will be the next chance for widespread rain, with steady rain developing in the morning and continuing through the evening. That rain could become heavy at times.

Showers will taper off Monday, and sunshine and milder temperatures are expected to return by Tuesday.