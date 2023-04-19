This Aroostook County executive will be the final 2022-23 Distinguished Business Speaker. A new slate of speakers for 2023-24 will be announced in the fall.

BANGOR – The eighth installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series will feature Matthew McHatten, the president and chief executive officer of MMG Insurance in Presque Isle. MMG Insurance Company is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. MMG writes in excess of $246 million in premiums in partnership with more than 220 independent agencies across more than 580 locations.

“Husson plays an instrumental role to building Maine’s workforce of tomorrow and I appreciate the opportunity to engage with the institution, the students, as well as alumni and community members,” said McHatten. “I’m looking forward to sharing my leadership experiences and the lessons I’ve learned from my career thus far. Most of all, it’s a great chance to engage and learn from the students as we continue to consider how to enhance and adapt MMG’s talent strategies.”



McHatten has been with MMG Insurance for more than two decades, and the company has experienced tremendous growth during that time. He attributes that growth to having a strong foundation — its roots go back to 1897 — and an incredible team of employees, agents, and business partners. Holding true to core values that include exceptional service, teamwork, and community engagement has been another key element driving the company’s success.

Matthew McHatten joined MMG Insurance in 2001 and was named president and chief executive officer in January 2023. Before joining MMG, McHatten was a vice president in Key Bank’s Corporate Banking Division. He has a bachelor of science degree in business administration and finance from the University of Maine and has attended several executive development programs.

McHatten is a current board member of the Aroostook Partnership, an organization that works to build a better economic future for “The County.” In the past, he’s been a member of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ Strategic Communications Council, the University of Maine Business School Advisory Board, the Central Aroostook Association board of directors, and the Presque Isle Rotary Club. McHatten is a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, recipient of the NAMIC Merit Award, and was awarded the prestigious President Abram W. Harris Award by the University of Maine Foundation in 2019.

“All of us at Husson University are looking forward to hearing Matt’s perspectives on leadership,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business. Hansen will be posing questions to McHatten as part of this interview-style event. “As the leader of a company with over 270 employees and a board member of the Aroostook Partnership, Matt makes it his business to inspire both his employees and residents of “The County.” His efforts are helping to stimulate growth at MMG Insurance and in his community.”

The eighth installment of the Distinguished Business Speaker Series featuring Matthew R. McHatten will take place on April 19 at noon at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre in Bangor. Directions to the Gracie Theatre are available online at https://gracietheatre.com/directions/.

Alumni and friends of Husson University can register online to reserve seating at this presentation. A link to the online registration form is available at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/da2qrQ?vid=y8wds.

While the University is making some reserve seating available to alumni, members of the public are also welcome to attend this presentation. Gatherings like this provide residents of the greater Bangor area with an opportunity to hear directly from influential members of the business community and government who affect our national, state and local economy. Every event in the Distinguished Business Speaker Series is free and open to the public.

The purpose of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in September of 2021, in conjunction with the opening of Harold Alfond Hall, the new home of Husson University’s College of Business, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to agriculture, management, marketing, sports and more.

Husson University is the home of the largest College of Business in the state. Offering an array of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates that can be taken on campus, on site or online, the College of Business is dedicated to providing students with an education that leads to career success, regardless of whether they choose to work in the public sector; the private and corporate sector; or for non-profit organizations. Courses in the College of Business offer students the opportunity for experiences where they “learn by doing.” For more information about Husson University’s College of Business visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/.

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.