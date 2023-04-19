Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and partly sunny skies down south. Warning to allergy sufferers: Pollen will be abundant after the past two days of rain. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Police say the deaths of four people discovered at a Bowdoin home on Tuesday are linked to a Yarmouth shooting on Interstate 295. Here is what we know:

Yarmouth highway shooting: At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people were shot and injured while driving south on I-295, near exit 15, in what police described as “multiple scenes.” All three were hospitalized and one of the victims is in critical condition.

News footage showed what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield of a car on an off ramp.

Bowdoin crime scene: There was a heavy police presence at an Augusta Road home in Bowdoin, where police say the bodies of four people found shot to death. Police were called there little more than an hour before the shootings on I-295. Police say the killings are connected to the I-295 shooting spree.

Suspect in custody: Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon. He has been accused of murder, and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Police initially thought there could be a second person involved in the shooting and conducted a search, but now say there is not an immediate risk to the public. A gun also was found at the Yarmouth scene.

PLUS: Looking back over the past 30 plus years, the violence that unfolded Tuesday ranks among the deadliest seen in Maine. It ranks alongside the the murders of a woman and her three children in Saco in 2014 and the 1988 slayings of four people, including a pregnant woman, in Bangor.

Engine oil, hydraulic fluid and fuel have saturated the soil at the site and are flowing into Moose River and Brassua Lake.

Jacob Hennie is accused of fraudulently obtaining three federal COVID-19 aid loans, which were forgiven by the federal government.

Older Mainers were defrauded of an estimated $12.74 million last year, a dramatic rise from the $2.56 million lost in 2021.

Maine residences saw a 39 percent drop in foreclosure filings in the first quarter of this year.

Commissioner Andre Cushing did not recuse himself from a vote in January for the county to enter into a $50,000 contract with a business associate.

Compared with last year, Mainers can expect cooler temperatures and increased precipitation going into the growing season.

Melville Andrews served with distinction in the Civil War and later was a leader of the Bangor Band and Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

The new space will cater exclusively to young adults ages 14 through 19, and will be overseen by Aroostook County Action Program officials.

The Sheepscot River is a spring favorite for Maine paddlers.

In other Maine news …

3 accused of trafficking crack cocaine, fentanyl and meth Down East

Bowdoin grad Evan Gershkovich to stay in Russian jail on spying charges

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest point since August 2021

Piscataquis County to use COVID-19 relief aid on jail HVAC upgrades

Budget airline will offer direct flights from Portland to Long Island

Director of Bangor International Airport stepping down after decade on the job

Cafe Miranda is returning to Rockland with a different concept

Former game warden named new director of Baxter State Park

Maine’s TikTok ban on state devices may be all lawmakers can do

Susan Collins: ‘Concerted campaign’ to remove Dianne Feinstein from Judiciary panel

Lawmakers consider relaxing Maine mining laws after lithium discovery

Maine peacemaker George Mitchell makes poignant return to Ireland

Iconic seafood shack Red’s Eats opens for season

Lewiston Public Library faces budget cuts

Nonprofit launches effort to keep Aroostook’s only recovery houses open

Hampden baseball blanks Skowhegan in season opener

Former Greely basketball star Anna DeWolfe transfers to Notre Dame