Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for showers up north and partly sunny skies down south. Warning to allergy sufferers: Pollen will be abundant after the past two days of rain. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
4 shot dead, then a ‘chaotic’ scene of highway violence 39 miles away
Police say the deaths of four people discovered at a Bowdoin home on Tuesday are linked to a Yarmouth shooting on Interstate 295. Here is what we know:
Yarmouth highway shooting: At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people were shot and injured while driving south on I-295, near exit 15, in what police described as “multiple scenes.” All three were hospitalized and one of the victims is in critical condition.
News footage showed what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield of a car on an off ramp.
Bowdoin crime scene: There was a heavy police presence at an Augusta Road home in Bowdoin, where police say the bodies of four people found shot to death. Police were called there little more than an hour before the shootings on I-295. Police say the killings are connected to the I-295 shooting spree.
Suspect in custody: Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon. He has been accused of murder, and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. Police initially thought there could be a second person involved in the shooting and conducted a search, but now say there is not an immediate risk to the public. A gun also was found at the Yarmouth scene.
PLUS: Looking back over the past 30 plus years, the violence that unfolded Tuesday ranks among the deadliest seen in Maine. It ranks alongside the the murders of a woman and her three children in Saco in 2014 and the 1988 slayings of four people, including a pregnant woman, in Bangor.
Fuel and oil are still leaking into water and soil near train derailment
Engine oil, hydraulic fluid and fuel have saturated the soil at the site and are flowing into Moose River and Brassua Lake.
Former UMaine football player agrees to pay $228K for alleged PPP loan fraud
Jacob Hennie is accused of fraudulently obtaining three federal COVID-19 aid loans, which were forgiven by the federal government.
Amount of money stolen from Mainers through elder fraud exploded in 2022
Older Mainers were defrauded of an estimated $12.74 million last year, a dramatic rise from the $2.56 million lost in 2021.
Maine foreclosure rates declined sharply in the 1st quarter
Maine residences saw a 39 percent drop in foreclosure filings in the first quarter of this year.
Ethics questions prompt calls for resignation of Penobscot County commissioner
Commissioner Andre Cushing did not recuse himself from a vote in January for the county to enter into a $50,000 contract with a business associate.
Maine likely to see favorable growing season this spring
Compared with last year, Mainers can expect cooler temperatures and increased precipitation going into the growing season.
19th-century band leader Melville Andrews inspires an upcoming Bangor Band concert
Melville Andrews served with distinction in the Civil War and later was a leader of the Bangor Band and Bangor Symphony Orchestra.
Young people will lead new Presque Isle teen center
The new space will cater exclusively to young adults ages 14 through 19, and will be overseen by Aroostook County Action Program officials.
My favorite Maine spring paddle is packed with thrilling rapids
The Sheepscot River is a spring favorite for Maine paddlers.
In other Maine news …
3 accused of trafficking crack cocaine, fentanyl and meth Down East
Bowdoin grad Evan Gershkovich to stay in Russian jail on spying charges
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest point since August 2021
Piscataquis County to use COVID-19 relief aid on jail HVAC upgrades
Budget airline will offer direct flights from Portland to Long Island
Director of Bangor International Airport stepping down after decade on the job
Cafe Miranda is returning to Rockland with a different concept
Former game warden named new director of Baxter State Park
Maine’s TikTok ban on state devices may be all lawmakers can do
Susan Collins: ‘Concerted campaign’ to remove Dianne Feinstein from Judiciary panel
Lawmakers consider relaxing Maine mining laws after lithium discovery
Maine peacemaker George Mitchell makes poignant return to Ireland
Iconic seafood shack Red’s Eats opens for season
Lewiston Public Library faces budget cuts
Nonprofit launches effort to keep Aroostook’s only recovery houses open
Hampden baseball blanks Skowhegan in season opener
Former Greely basketball star Anna DeWolfe transfers to Notre Dame