FREEPORT — Don’t miss the second annual Boots and Brews 5K Run on Saturday, May 6. Race start time is 10 a.m. at 23 Depot Street in downtown Freeport. Registration cost is $40.

Last year’s hosts are back: L.L.Bean, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, Gritty’s Freeport Brew Pub, Maine Beer Company, and Mast Landing Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce.

Join us for a timed run around downtown Freeport. Bring your family and friends. Walkers, skippers and hoppers are welcome too.

After the race, stick around and sample local brews at the after-party Beer Garden and Barbeque.

Register on the event website: https://www.bootsandbrews5k.com/ .

∙ 1st 200 registrants will receive a free commemorative 2023 Boots and Brews pint glass ∙ Runners 21+ receive two (2) free beer vouchers at the After-party Beer Garden. All registrants will receive a 2023 Boots and Brews swag bag

Prizes:

∙ Overall top three (3) finishers in male and female categories will win a pair of iconic L.L.Bean Boots (or equivalent store credit).

∙ Top two finishers of both genders in each age division will receive prizes. ∙ We will be on the lookout for participants with the most spirit. So bring your energy and most creative outfit. You just may win our Spirit Award!



For more information, contact Tawni Whitney, executive director Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce, twhitney@freeportmainechamber.com or 207-847-5240.