Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is excited to announce the second of four nominees for the Larry Malone Luminary Award, which celebrates the outstanding individuals within our volunteer community. The award recognizes an individual who embodies compassion, kindness, dedication, and a generous spirit, and who makes a significant difference in the patient experience through their volunteer service.

Meet Cindy Curran, who has been part of the medical center’s volunteer family for more than 15 years. She has devoted nearly 2,000 hours of service to and has served in a variety of roles. She began her journey with the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary and served on the board for more than ten years, including as president. She was instrumental in organizing their annual Kitchen Tour and Winter Beach Ball, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the hospital.

Cindy also volunteered regularly in the Gift Shop, providing exceptional customer service and a friendly face during moments of need. When the pandemic struck, she quickly responded and spent countless hours helping prepare vaccines for more than 100,000 community members during the mass vaccination clinics. When the vaccine clinics came to an end, she sought a new way to contribute and jumped at the opportunity to help launch the Care Cart. Every Friday morning, Cindy brings joy and comfort to patients throughout the medical center, taking the time to check in with those who may not have visitors or have been here for a long stay.

The medical center is incredibly grateful for Cindy’s unwavering commitment and for the happiness and positivity she brings year-round. She truly embodies the qualities of the Luminary Award.



Visit the link below to vote for your favorite nominee and help shine a light on the amazing work of these dedicated volunteers!

https://survey.emhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=Luminary2023