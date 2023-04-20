Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Thank you to local midcoast businesses!

Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland has sponsored an Easter Day Community Dinner for 31 years, served at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. We’d like to thank several local businesses for their continued support.

Thank you to Fred Ribeck, of Ribeck Design in Rockport, for creating the iconic Easter Dinner poster. Thank you to Patrick Cazemajou, chef of the Atlantic Baking Company, for the donation of delicious breads. Thank you to Sam, Ellie, Heather, Steve, and the entire Waterfront Restaurant staff in Camden, for cooking enough mashed potatoes for 150 people. Thank you to Leucio Pacelli, chef of the Samoset, for preparing the gravy.

We are grateful for your generous community involvement.

Linda Garson Smith

Adas Yoshuron Synagogue

Belfast