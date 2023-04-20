Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was pleased to see the Bangor Daily News put the UN’s “stark warning” about climate change (“World on ‘thin ice’”) on its front page March 21 because the stakes are so high — environmental collapse? Untold suffering? At the same time, I was reluctant to read it because the stakes are so high, while the global response has been belated and inadequate.

But we must choose hope over despair and solutions over inaction. Both hope and solutions will be found at an Earth Day celebration event — Save $$ AND the Planet — to be held Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Crofutt Room at the Bangor Public Library. A representative from Efficiency Maine and an interactive demonstration of the effectiveness of various carbon-curbing strategies will highlight the program, with time for questions and concerns. The event is sponsored by the Bangor Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national grassroots organization dedicated to creating the political will for a livable world.

I also hope the Bangor Daily News will again provide a comprehensive, regular community calendar so its readers can learn about civic and cultural events.

Christina Diebold

Bangor