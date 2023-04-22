Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Equal rights for all humans are what defines a just society. In an age where violence is out of control, we need to place the same value on all human life. What message have we been sending to our young people when we fail to protect the most helpless among us?

The American College of Pediatricians concurs with the body of scientific evidence that corroborates that a unique human life starts at conception. There is a bill in the Maine legislature that would allow some abortions right up to birth. Ultrasounds clearly show that these unborn children feel and react to pain. This is a moral issue, not a health care issue.

Please help send a message to our young people of Maine that all life is valuable and contact your lawmaker today in Augusta and tell them to vote no.

Peter McPhail

Brewer