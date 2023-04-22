Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a parent, I am deeply concerned about the impact of flavored tobacco and menthol cigarettes on our youth. It is alarming to see the number of young people who are being targeted by the tobacco industry with these harmful products. That is why I am urging Sen. Susan Collins to support the FDA proposed regulations to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Studies have shown that these products are particularly addictive and harmful to young people. The addition of menthol to cigarettes has been found to make them more appealing to youth, leading to increased use and addiction. Flavored cigars are marketed to youth with fruity or sweet flavors that mask the harsh taste of tobacco.

By supporting the FDA proposed regulations, Collins can take a critical step in protecting the health and well-being of our youth. These regulations will reduce the availability of these harmful products and help to prevent young people from starting to use them.

As a parent, I urge Sen. Collins to stand up for our youth and support the FDA proposed regulations to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Let’s work together to ensure a healthier and safer future for our children.

Cassandra Krainis

Windham