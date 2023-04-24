LINCOLN — Don’t miss Lincoln’s premier family-friendly summer festival running from July 20–23. The 4-day event features live music, local food vendors, artisans, a basketball tournament, a parade, and fireworks over Mattanawcook Pond! Additional attractions include the 76th annual River Drivers’ Supper serving bean hole beans, the Redneck Regatta cardboard boat race, bounce house and games for children, plus a Roaming Railroad that makes several stops around town including Prince Thomas Park’s lakefront beach. This year’s theme is “Loons Just Wanna Have Fun,” so get ready to travel back to the 80s!

For anyone wanting to participate in the parade or be a vendor please stop by the Lincoln Town Facebook page or town website at lincolnmaine.org.