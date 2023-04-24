Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point in more than 20 months.

There are now 60 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Monday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 72 on Friday and down from 78 on Tuesday. Data were not available for the weekend.

Of those, eight people are in critical care and one is on a ventilator, state data show.

Maine hasn't seen COVID-19 hospitalizations fall this low since Aug. 11, 2021, when 60 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus. That comes as hospitalizations dipped below 100 earlier this month for the first time since mid-December and fell below 80 last week for the first time since August 2021. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low was early during the surge of the delta variant in Maine. The variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated Mainers and caused hospitalizations to rapidly spike north of 200 by mid-September 2021. The subsequent omicron variant outbreak pushed COVID-19 hospitalizations to even higher levels before peaking at 436 in January 2022. Since the start of the month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 48 percent.