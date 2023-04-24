FALMOUTH — “While the gift of music education is invaluable, the gift of music combined with prayer is immeasurable.”

The motto of “Making Music, Praying Twice” at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth serves as an invitation for parents, grandparents, and children who seek the experience of integrating music, prayer, and Catholic culture into daily family life.

This Easter season, program organizers are excited to move the program outside as the weather warms up in Maine. The sessions will be held in the Mary Garden at Holy Martyrs Church, located on 266 Foreside Road, on the Fridays of May (5, 12, 19, 26) and June 2. All sessions begin at 10:15 a.m. Participants can attend as few or as many sessions as they like.

“These are inspiring, fun, lively, faith-filled classes for caregivers and little ones under 5, but older children are welcome, too!” said Jennifer Runge, Director of Sacred Music for the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, of which Holy Martyrs is a part.

To register, visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic. You can also call 207-847-6890.

Since 2014, the church has offered “Making Music, Praying Twice” to help preschoolers develop an appreciation for music while, at the same time, providing them with an early introduction to the faith. No musical equipment is required. The program even provides a “how to” guide for homemade instruments for those interested.

“You and your little will grow as we ‘pray twice’ while singing and playing instruments in praise of God!” said Jennifer. “One of the goals of the program is to encourage the parents and caregivers to demonstrate their love of music and their love of making music because that’s how children learn. They learn through modeling.”