The University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute has been awarded $2.25 million per year of congressional programmatic funding for recirculating aquaculture systems research.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, and supports studies ARI scientists will conduct at the National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center.

Recirculating aquaculture systems are land-based culture systems that boost production, strengthen domestic aquaculture, reduce dependence on coastal ecosystems and enhance resilience to changing environmental conditions. In conjunction with an existing USDA-ARS Non-Assistance Cooperative Agreement, the new funding will help establish ARI as a nationally recognized recirculating aquaculture system research facility, focusing on shellfish and finfish species.

