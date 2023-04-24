MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia, in collaboration with Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Culinary Arts students located at Machias Memorial High School, will host a drive-thru luncheon on Wednesday, May 3 with proceeds to benefit Down East Teen Leadership Camp.

Down East Teen Leadership Camp is an annual, five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7-9. This unforgettable and incredibly impactful experience provides teens with social, communication, and leadership skills that support emotional resiliency and help to deter misuse of substances, including tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. Many campers attend in multiple years and return as staff as high school and college students.

Though the cost of running the Camp averages $750 per camper for the week, Healthy Acadia caps tuition at just $295 and also offers significant scholarships based on need. Scholarships and camp costs not covered by tuition fees must be raised through local sponsorships, grant awards, and community fundraising events.

The luncheon menu will feature three delicious takeaway homemade sandwich options: Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tex Mex Veggie Wrap, and a Traditional Maine Italian Sub, each with a side quinoa salad and dessert prepared by the culinary arts students. For a detailed menu and to place your order online go to https://healthyacadia.regfox.com/detlcluncheon. The minimum suggested donation is $12 per meal. Ordering is open now through Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Orders can be picked up at Machias Memorial High School on Wednesday, May 3 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the CWCIT culinary arts students at Machias Memorial High School for a third year to provide a delicious homemade lunch,” said Sara McConnell, DETLC Camp Co-Director. “We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on May 3rd, and of course, at our 23rd year of Down East Teen Leadership Camp this summer!”

Help inspire and impact youth in our community with the Down East Teen Leadership Camp experience. Your donation in any amount will help to ensure that the program continues to serve all interested teens.

For more information about Down East Teen Leadership Camp, contact Sara McConnell at (207) 255-3741 or sara@healthyacadia.org. For more ways to support the program or other Healthy Acadia initiatives, visit https://healthyacadia.org/donate or contact Shoshona Smith or Sara Willett at (207) 667-7171 or develoment@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.