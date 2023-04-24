A wildfire on Sunday burned half an acre of woods on St. Saveur Mountain in Acadia National Park.

Park officials have not yet determined what caused the fire, a park spokesperson said Monday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Maine Forest Service sent a helicopter to conduct multiple drops of water on the blaze, which was located along the hiking trail that leads from Route 102 to the summit of St. Sauveur Mountain. The mountain, on the west side of Somes Sound, overlooks Valley Cove between Somesville and Southwest Harbor.

The fire was suppressed by 6 p.m. Sunday, park officials said.

All four towns on Mount Desert Island sent firefighters to the blaze, as did the nearby towns of Lamoine and Trenton.

Spring typically is a time of year when the danger of wildfires is highest in Maine because of winds and because the snowpack has melted off, exposing dead grasses before new green vegetation grows in. Weather conditions on Mount Desert Island were dry and sunny on Sunday.

Wildfires have occurred in the park in recent years, but none has burned more than an acre or damaged any structures. The worst fire in the park’s history occurred in 1947, when a massive wildfire on MDI burned more than 17,000 acres inside and outside the park and damaged more than 170 buildings.

Fires are not allowed in Acadia except in designated fire rings and grills at campgrounds and picnic areas.