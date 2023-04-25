The Bangor man who died Friday in a two-vehicle collision on Route 1A has been identified.

Raule Callender, 43, was killed Friday morning when his car collided with a pickup truck on the road, according to Troy Bires, deputy chief of the Ellsworth police department.

Callender was driving a 2009 Nissan Murano toward Ellsworth around 6:20 a.m. when he collided head-on with a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by John Belanger, 27, of Hancock, Bires said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Winkumpaugh Road and Route 1A, which is the primary road between the cities of Bangor and Ellsworth.

Bires declined to release additional information on the crash, saying that it remains under investigation.