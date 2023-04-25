A stuck weather pattern keeps Maine wet and cool for the next few days.

Tuesday will be cool and wet, though slightly warmer than Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s. Expect rain showers to continue on and off through the day.

Wednesday finally brings improvement. Highs will reach the low 50s at the coast and mid-50s farther inland. There will be scattered showers, but peeks of sun also are possible.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, with glimpses of sun and a chance for scattered showers.

Friday we finally dry things out, and plenty of sun looks to return as well. It’s looking like a very nice and warm day, with highs near 60 at the coast and mid-60s farther inland.

Saturday continues the dry weather, but clouds will be on the increase. Highs will range from the mid-50s at the coast to the low 60s farther inland.

Our next storm system arrives by Sunday. Scattered showers look likely through Sunday, with cooler temperatures. This turns to a steady rain Sunday night into Monday, a few inches of rain look possible once again.