Another cool and wet day is ahead for Maine.

Maine can expect more drizzle and low clouds through the early afternoon, with sunny breaks and scattered showers later in the day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday. We’ll see scattered showers through the day, with some sunny breaks and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Full sunshine finally returns on Friday. It looks like a spectacular day, with temperatures around 60 at the coast and mid- to high 60s inland.

Rain quickly returns this weekend.

The daytime hours Saturday will be mainly dry. Skies will be mostly overcast across the state, with temperatures in the low 50s at the coast and high 50s inland.

Rain begins late in the day, though it could start falling earlier in the afternoon. The rain will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday.

Maine will likely see rain off and on throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler in the high 40s or low 50s.

Another more potent storm system arrives Monday. This storm looks very wet and windy. Highs Monday will be in the low 50s.

Dry weather looks to return by Tuesday.