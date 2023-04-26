Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to high 40s from north to south, with scattered showers and a patchy drizzle across the state and a chance for a glimpse of the sun later in the day. We have more scattered showers ahead of us for the next couple days. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The dogs can be so cuddly that they might bias a jury and interfere with the constitutional right to a fair trial.

The last effort narrowly failed after Democrats met a Republican demand to strip the $32 million needed to cover tax revenue that would be lost out of a budget deal.

Bricks are falling off of the former YMCA building in Bangor and fencing has been put up to ensure no one gets hurt.

Katie Brooks was many things before she turned 40, but now she runs a greenhouse that she calls her most fulfilling job yet.

A number of age-friendly groups are popping up around the state to connect older Mainers and help tackle challenges like food insecurity.

Eric Peavey’s premature departure from Portland’s musical stage has left a hole where his enormous, go-for-broke personality used to reside and perform.

The new 2,500-square-foot building is under construction in front of Reny’s store, and is expected to open sometime in the fall.

If you live near any freshwater or wetlands, there is a chance turtles will nest on your property this spring.

The landscape of Maine hunting has changed, with options to tag out at a game registration station or through an online portal.

“The situation with redfin pickerel is a symptom of a much bigger problem,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Mallard writes.

In other Maine news …

Owner of The Last Unicorn wants to reopen after devastating fire

Dog rescued from burning building Monday night

Man killed in Route 1A crash in Ellsworth has been identified

Florida woman pleads guilty in Farmington road rage case

Florida man faces 40 years for meth trafficking in Bangor and Houlton

7 accused of illegally entering US after being spotted by drone in Mars Hill

Lewiston police investigate a resident’s encounter with officer

Despite Fox News firing, Tucker Carlson is embraced by Maine town

Number of kids in poverty dropped in 2021, Maine Children’s Alliance finds

Orland fish hatchery nears settlement with EPA over phosphorus discharge

Portland ‘reevaluating’ Papi’s doorway to Old San Juan

Ellsworth girl scout breaks Maine cookie sales record

UMaine’s Alfond Arena will have high-def video displays this fall