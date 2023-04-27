A popular frozen custard shop in New Gloucester has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in business.

Hodgman’s Frozen Custard said in a weekend Facebook post that it is officially closed and will not reopen.

The shop had been owned and operated by the Hodgman family for decades, and the family has decided it’s time to move on.

“We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for an amazing 69 years. It is the end of an amazing era but it’s time for our family to close the doors,” Hodgman’s Frozen Custard wrote in a Facebook post.

Hundreds of people posted on Hodgman’s Frozen Custard’s Facebook page expressing how much they loved the thick and creamy dessert and will miss the Maine business.