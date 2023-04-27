The Portland man accused of killing the founder of Granny’s Burritos has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Alas, 27, appeared in Cumberland County Superior Court on Wednesday to enter his plea for a murder charge, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Christopher Godin of Portland, the Press Herald reported.

Godin was found dead in a hallway of the Cumberland Avenue apartment building where he and Alas lived about 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Alas also was found with severe injuries and taken to Maine Medical Center, where he appeared via Zoom for his initial court appearance in February.

Alas has been held without bail, the Press Herald reported.

Godin was fondly remembered by friends and foodies in Portland, where he started Granny’s Burritos in the 1990s and ran out of several locations before eventually landing at the Portland Public House until he closed for good in 2017. He briefly ran a Granny’s Burritos location out of the Sunday River ski area in Newry.

Friends and customers alike remembered Godin as “one of Portland’s genuinely good guys.”