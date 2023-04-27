Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m 85. This week I will drive myself the 200-plus round trip miles to Augusta to testify on behalf of gun safety bills. I did it last month, too. High school kids also will be testifying with other generations in between.

Yeah, President Joe Biden is running again, and he’s no high school kid. How old are your parents? Grandparents? Do their years (or arthritis) make them unfit to think, lead, guide, play, get through a productive day, and be your role model or hero?

Either you’re not hearing the message or have a shockingly short memory about what and who happened before Biden and company, starting with the millions who didn’t need to die of COVID-19! Anybody reading this is, has been, or will be a beneficiary of a Democratic initiative. Go ahead, Google it! Alternatively, you’ve got Marjorie Taylor Greenes, Tucker Carlson and MAGAs of all ages who apparently want to give America’s oligarchs no taxes and free rein to arbitrarily raise and drop prices of your daily needs for an extra billion a week; removing 50 years of reproductive, voting and gay rights; banning books and telling teachers how to teach; and wearing AR-15 pins on their congressional lapels instead of American flags and taking pride in the 20 million assault rifles in the hands of civilians.

It’s not about age. It’s about democracy!

Carol Selsberg

Eliot