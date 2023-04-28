A man injured in the random shooting on Interstate 25 in Yarmouth on April 18 will be making a statement outside Maine Medical Center at noon today.

Sean Halsey of Bowdoinham was injured along with his son, Justin, and daughter, Paige, in the shooting.

The shooting was connected to the killings of four people in Bowdoin whose deaths are considered homicides.

Suspect Joseph Eaton, 34, was taken into custody between mile marker 15 and 17 on I-295. He is in jail after being arrested on murder charges from the Bowdoin killings.

“Paige, Justin and I are incredibly thankful to everyone on the scene, for their fast work and for the risks they took protecting us and clearing the area. We have all received amazing care at Maine Medical and we have taken our first steps on the road to recovery,” Sean Halsey said in a statement Thursday.

Sean Halsey is expected to give an update on his family’s recovery, including that of his daughter who was in critical condition following the shooting.