Last weekend, columnist Michael Cianchette suggested that the Maine Legislature not consider reform of gun control laws until it was clear what happened during the recent shootings in Bowdoin. He even scolded the Portland Press Herald for calling for legislated action before all the facts are available.

Mandatory background checks, red flag laws, limited magazine capacities, banning assault rifles, confiscating handguns. Cianchette suggests that we can not debate where we draw the line until we know more. But more than a decade after Sandy Hook and with nearly daily reports of mass shootings and deaths, I find his argument unbelievable.

Douglas Heden

Bar Harbor