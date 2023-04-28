Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The article and picture of the University of Maine cabins brought back fond memories, for me, and a piece of history not mentioned in Emily Burnham’s recent BDN article.

In the summers of 1967 and 1968, the “cabins” were used to provide cheap housing for University of Maine graduate students with young families and limited income. My family i.e. parents, and the three young children, moved into one of the cabins for six weeks.

At the time, we were living in Aroostook County, in Sherman Mills. My husband wanted to get his master’s degree in education. While there, we made many friends, especially two families from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Constance Wells

Damariscotta