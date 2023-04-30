The University of Maine will host the second annual Climate Change Workshop, titled “Communicating Climate Change Science,” July 10–19.

This two-day online professional development program, developed in partnership by the UMaine Climate Change Institute and Division of Lifelong Learning, will feature keynote talks and interactive sessions on interdisciplinary climate change topics, led by experts from the CCI and University of Maine at Farmington.

“Climate change impacts us all,” says Seth Campbell, associate professor of glaciology at the CCI and School of Earth & Climate Sciences. “Improving climate education is one of the most important steps we can take to shift our trajectory towards a more sustainable future.”



Workshop participants are eligible to earn continuing education units (CEUs). There also is a concurrent three-week graduate course offered through Summer University, Seminar in Quaternary Studies (INT 500), from July 10–28 for those interested in a deeper exploration of best practices for climate science communication.



Registration for the 2023 Climate Change Workshop is now open. For program and registration details, visit the Summer University website or email um.summerprograms@maine.edu.