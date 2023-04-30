AUGUSTA — Central Maine Power is pleased to announce a redesign of its website, www.cmpco.com. The aim of the redesign is to enhance the customer experience by improving access to account information and service resources, along with providing a more mobile-friendly design.

Our redesign is mobile-friendly, and the new website is:

Easier to navigate through enhanced layout and content structure.

More responsive for tablet and smartphone users.

Quicker and easier to use for eBill customers through an enhanced payment process.

Equipped with more efficient tools to retrieve forgotten UserIDs and passwords.

“We are thrilled to announce the rollout of our new website, which will help our customers by making services, tools, and accounts easier to access and use,” said Linda Ball, CMP’s vice president of customer service. “This redesign was built for our customers. Our goal is to make tools and programs like customer accounts, Usage and outage alerts, Outage Central, energy manager, and other customer resources more accessible and easier to use.”

Central Maine Power invites customers to explore the new website and take advantage of the free tools available to them online.