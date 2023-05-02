BANGOR — Following a triumphant, sold-out season finale on Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced plans for its 2023-24 season, the organization’s 128th.

Leaning into the themes of discovery and connection, Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman has programmed concerts that continue the organization’s commitment to new music and underrepresented composers, while bringing audience favorites to light in dramatic contexts and using the season finale to shed light on the issue of homelessness in Bangor.

Highlights for the year ahead will include the BSO debuts of renowned artists Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano, and Awadagin Pratt, piano, and a re-scheduled performance of Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 5 that was originally set for May 2020.

The orchestra’s season finale in April 2024 will be devoted to the works of Lucas Richman, including the New England premiere of his new violin concerto, Paths to Dignity. Written for violinist Mitchell Newman, the important new work uses the power of music to connect homelessness advocacy organizations to a wider audience and inspire community change.

Subscriptions are now on sale through the Collins Center for the Arts Box Office. New subscribers save 40 percent, with a deadline of Sept. 1. Nutcracker tickets will go on sale July 10, and single tickets for classical concerts will go on sale Sept. 4. Visit bangorsymphony.org or call 207-581-1755 to subscribe.

A full listing of the season is below and online, and an announcement video has been shared to YouTube. Photos of the orchestra and guest artists for the 2023-24 season are available for download via Dropbox.