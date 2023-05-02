EAST MILLINOCKET – Eastern Maine Community College’s Katahdin Higher Education Center is excited to announce an incredible opportunity for individuals wishing to become medical assistants. Medical assistants are multi-skilled allied health professionals specifically trained to work in ambulatory settings such as physician’s offices, clinics, and group practices, performing administrative and clinical procedures. Students will be provided with extensive hands-on training in both entry-level and advanced medical assistant competencies in accordance with the Standards and Guidelines for the Accreditation of Educational Programs in Medical Assisting. Graduates from the Medical Assistant Technology program will be eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants certification examination upon successful completion of the program. The program is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, through the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce.



This program will cover the cost of tuition and fees, textbooks, uniforms and background check. This program is offered on a first come, first served basis for those that meet all requirements.

Student Eligibility Criteria:



• Applicants must have graduated from an approved high school or adult education program or passing scores on the GED or HiSET examination.

• Participants must submit to a criminal background check.

• Participants must provide documentation of all immunizations prior to the start of the class, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Class will begin June 19 through May 15, 2024 with in person lab sessions: Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and online courses through Brightspace Location: Katahdin Higher Education Center East Millinocket. Required for admission process is an information session: May 16 at 5 p.m. through the use of Zoom or in-person at Katahdin Higher Education Center in East Millinocket.



Registration is required to attend the informational session on May 16: https://forms.office.com/r/zBHbgdCSpy.



The Katahdin Higher Education Center is a partnership of Eastern Maine Community College and University of Maine at Augusta, providing local services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance programs offered by the campuses, which allows students access to over 100 certificate and degree programs from Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Augusta. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Dr., East Millinocket, Maine. More information is available by calling Deb Rountree, M.Ed, at 207-746-5741 or visiting our Facebook page.