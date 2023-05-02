Southern Maine Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Board Members and one addition to its Advisory Council.

Anne Dalton and Robert Hunter have been appointed to SMAA’s Board of Directors:

Dalton joined the Association of Junior Leagues International in 1983 and currently serves as Senior League relations specialist and head of governance. She is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Portland, Board chair of the United Way of Greater Portland, and secretary of the Board of the Portland Public Library. Dalton is a resident of Falmouth.

Hunter is vice president of Finance at MaineHealth. Prior to joining MaineHealth, Hunter held positions in Finance at General Dynamics Electric Boat and State Street Corporation. He is a resident of Falmouth.

Additionally, Shawna DellaMonica has joined Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Advisory Council. DellaMonica is vice president, director of human resources at Kennebunk Savings, where she has worked for nearly 20 years. She is a resident of Kennebunkport.

“We are thrilled to have Anne, Robert, and Shawna join us on our Board and Advisory Council,” said Megan Walton, CEO of Southern Maine Agency on Aging. “They’re joining us at such an important time as we celebrate 50 years of serving our communities, and their expertise will be invaluable as we plan ahead for the next chapter of the Southern Maine Agency on Aging.”