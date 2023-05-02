ROCKLAND — Are your children outgrowing their clothes? You can swap them for bigger sizes and meet others in the process at the Good Tern’s Hole in the Wall Bagel Shop at 754 Main Street in Rockland on Saturday, May 13. Bring your children’s clothes— clean and in good condition — and go home with new ones! The clothing swap is open to all families, free of charge, from 3-5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Rockland resident Emily Horne Jeffries, who is organizing the event, invites all to join her “for kids, clothes, and community. This is a fun way to beat the high cost of kids’ clothes and encourage recycling and re-use!” For more information call the Good Tern Co-op store at 207-594-8822.

The children’s clothing swap is a project of the Good Tern’s Education and Community Outreach Committee, a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet. Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community.