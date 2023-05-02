During May, it is common for parishes to honor the Blessed Mother with May Crowning ceremonies, traditionally held toward the beginning of the month. Parishioners, most often children, adorn statues of Mary with crowns of flowers, which are also placed around her feet. Ten Maine churches will host May Crownings in the coming weeks (listed below alphabetically), and all are welcome to attend. To view a complete list of Rosary gatherings, ceremonies, and prayer opportunities during the month of May in Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/celebrating-month-mary. The section will be updated as events are confirmed.

May Crowning ceremonies:

Bangor

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

May crowning and a “Tea and Craft Party”

Falmouth

Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road

Sunday, May 7, after 10:30 a.m. Mass

May crowning and procession

Gorham

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street

Sunday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.

May crowning and recitation of Rosary

Hampden

St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue

Sunday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

May crowning and a “Tea and Craft Party”



Kennebunk

Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Avenue

Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.

May crowning (followed by First Saturday devotions, a recitation of the Rosary, the Litany of Mary, and more)

Madison

St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street

Sunday, May 7, start of the 10:30 a.m. Mass

May crowning

Old Town

Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street

Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. Mass

May crowning

Portland

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue

Sunday, May 14, following 9:30 a.m. Mass

May crowning

Scarborough

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road

Sunday, May 7, 11:30 a.m.

May crowning in the Mary Courtyard, prayers, hymns, and children’s activities

Westbrook

St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street

Sunday, May 7, 9:30 a.m. Mass

May crowning (if able, please bring a flower for Blessed Mother with you to Mass)