During May, it is common for parishes to honor the Blessed Mother with May Crowning ceremonies, traditionally held toward the beginning of the month. Parishioners, most often children, adorn statues of Mary with crowns of flowers, which are also placed around her feet. Ten Maine churches will host May Crownings in the coming weeks (listed below alphabetically), and all are welcome to attend. To view a complete list of Rosary gatherings, ceremonies, and prayer opportunities during the month of May in Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/celebrating-month-mary. The section will be updated as events are confirmed.
May Crowning ceremonies:
Bangor
St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street
Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
May crowning and a “Tea and Craft Party”
Falmouth
Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road
Sunday, May 7, after 10:30 a.m. Mass
May crowning and procession
Gorham
St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street
Sunday, May 7, 9:30 a.m.
May crowning and recitation of Rosary
Hampden
St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue
Sunday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
May crowning and a “Tea and Craft Party”
Kennebunk
Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Avenue
Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.
May crowning (followed by First Saturday devotions, a recitation of the Rosary, the Litany of Mary, and more)
Madison
St. Sebastian Church, 161 Main Street
Sunday, May 7, start of the 10:30 a.m. Mass
May crowning
Old Town
Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street
Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. Mass
May crowning
Portland
St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue
Sunday, May 14, following 9:30 a.m. Mass
May crowning
Scarborough
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road
Sunday, May 7, 11:30 a.m.
May crowning in the Mary Courtyard, prayers, hymns, and children’s activities
Westbrook
St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street
Sunday, May 7, 9:30 a.m. Mass
May crowning (if able, please bring a flower for Blessed Mother with you to Mass)