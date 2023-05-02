After failing to beat Democrat Gov. Janet Mills in Maine’s gubernatorial race, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is officially a Florida resident once again.

LePage registered to vote in Ormond Beach on March 16 at the same address where he lived for two years after leaving the Blaine House in 2018, according to the Sun Journal.

He said he moved to Florida because taxes are lower.

In December 2018, LePage vowed to run for a third term if he didn’t like the actions taken by his successor, Mills.

LePage moved back to Maine in 2020 and lived in Edgecomb during his gubernatorial campaign in 2022.

He lost to Mills by a 56-42 margin.