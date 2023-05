Unitil is asking the state to approve a distribution rate increase.

The natural gas company filed the rate request with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Monday, involving only the distribution portion of your bill.

If approved, the average Unitil customer using an 61 therms of natural gas a month would see an increase of just under $15 per month.

Unitil’s last request for a rate increase was in 2019.

The utilities commission is reviewing the request.