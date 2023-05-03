AUGUSTA — ClimateWork Maine will host its first Summit on Maine’s Economy and Climate Change on Friday, May 19 at the Augusta Civic Center. Business and community leaders seeking practical information on ways to address climate action and sustainability are encouraged to attend and participate in proactive discussions about how we can work together to tackle the greatest environmental and economic challenge of our time.

The Summit features more than 50 presenters from leading businesses and organizations in the state who will provide practical steps for businesses and communities alike to take action on climate change and sustainability. Plus, attendees will enjoy an opportunity to network with other attendees and learn about best practices for achieving our shared goal of a more sustainable future.

To register, visit climateworkmaine.org/summit2023. The cost is $75 and includes lunch. Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the day of the event.



ClimateWork Maine is nonprofit member organization whose mission is to provide information and support to Maine’s business community as they work to adapt to climate change and plan for the future.

We believe that the future success of our businesses – and the success of the state overall – is directly tied to our ability to reduce and adapt to climate change and to embrace new ideas, new companies, and new technologies that help preserve the character and quality of Maine, and attract and retain new talent and investments across all of Maine.