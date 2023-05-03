Editor’s note: The driver, Thomas Bosma, has succumbed to his injuries.

One person was seriously injured after crashing on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth early Wednesday morning.

The driver became distracted around 6 a.m., drifted off the road and hit a guardrail, according to the Maine State Police.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was down to one lane on the northbound side of the Maine Turnpike near the Hurricane Road overpass.