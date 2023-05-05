Whether you prefer tomatoes, beet greens, or sugar snap peas, there’s nothing better than fresh, local fruits and vegetables in the summer — especially when they’re free. By participating in Maine Senior FarmShare, income-eligible Maine seniors can receive $50 worth of credit to spend on fruits and vegetables at select farms and farmers’ markets.

Healthy Acadia is partnering with Maine Senior FarmShare and Maine Federation of Farmers Markets to launch a new Senior FarmShare program at the Bar Harbor Eden Farmers’ Market. Senior Farm Share is designed to support lower-income older adults in accessing healthy food while also ensuring that Maine farmers are fairly compensated for the food they grow. To participate in Senior FarmShare, a person must be a Maine resident; be 60 years old or older, or 55 years old or older for Native Americans; and meet income guidelines. More than 100 farms in Maine, distributed across all 16 counties, are authorized to participate in MSFP.

Enrolling with the Bar Harbor Eden Farmers Market Senior FarmShare program will enable participants to spend their $50 credit on produce from any vendor’s stall over the course of the season, rather than choose a single farm in the spring. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon from Mother’s Day weekend until the end of October. If you would like to enroll with the Bar Harbor Eden Farmers’ Market, visit the info booth at the farmers’ market beginning on May 20, or check for updates at https://healthyacadia.org/ha-sfs.

Senior FarmShare participants must re-enroll every year: if you enjoyed being a part of the program in the past, don’t forget to reach out to the farm of your choice to sign up again this year. To find an authorized farm in your area, visit www.maine.gov/dacf/ard/seniorfarmshare and search for a farm stand near you, a farmer who attends your favorite farmers’ market, or a farmer who makes deliveries, based on your needs and preferences.

Participating farms by county:

Hancock County

Backstage Farm (at the Blue Hill Farmers’ Market or at their farm stand in Blue Hill)

Calyx Farm (at the Northeast Harbor Farmers’ Market)

Northern Bay Organics (at the Stonington Farmers’ Market or at their farm stand in Penobscot, or contact them about delivery options)

Simon’s Hancock Farm in Hancock

Amber’s Best (at their farmstand in Stetson, or contact them about delivery options)

Morgan Bay Farm in Surry

Washington County

Rime nor Reason Farm (at the Calais Farmer’s Market or at their farmstand in Charlotte)

Far Out Farm (at the Lubec Farmers’ Market)

Smithereen Farm (at the Lubec Farmers’ Market or at their farmstand in Pembroke)

Amber’s Best (at the Machias Valley Farmers’ Market, or contact them about delivery options)

Bristol’s Redbird Farm (at the Milbridge Farmers’ Market, at their farmstand in Harrington, or contact them about delivery options)

Folklore Farm (at their farmstand in Cherryfield, or contact them about delivery options)

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.