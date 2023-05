Please join us Thursday, May 18 from 1–2 pm for the next Exploring Faith Traditions – Spiritual Care information session when our guest speaker will be Rabbi Sam Weiss from the Congregation Beth El here in Bangor. These sessions are hosted by Doug Cotta, spiritual care coordinator, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and can be accessed using this link – https://emhs.zoom.us/j/3279447546.

More articles from the BDN