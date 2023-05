BANGOR — In celebration of the Good Samaritan Agency’s 120th anniversary, we are hosting an open house on Wednesday, May 10 from 4–7 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

Good Samaritan Agency is a non-profit agency founded in 1902 and offers services to single parents, including an alternative education program and a daycare program in addition to adoption services. For more information about the agency’s services, call Good Samaritan at 207-942-7211.