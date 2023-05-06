The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine is pleased to announce that it has awarded 10 $1,000 Rev. Randall Hilton Scholarships to individuals from our local communities who are seeking to further their education. These include students from Bucksport High School, Deer Isle-Stonington High School, Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy, and Husson University. The intended courses of study for these students are widely varied, including environmental science, family law, veterinary science, nursing, and pharmacology, to name a few.

The Rev. Randall Hilton Scholarship was begun in 2010 to honor the memory of Rev. Hilton who served the Castine congregation in the 1930s. UUCC recognizes that the education of our youth directly impacts our future. We wish these and all students success as their futures unfold.