The University of Maine’s 2023 commencement ceremonies for undergraduate students will be held Saturday at Harold Alfond Sports Arena in Orono. In total, 1,660 undergraduates are expected to participate in the ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The morning ceremony is for students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Human Development, Maine Business School and the Division of Lifelong Learning. The afternoon ceremony is for students in the College of Engineering and the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture.

