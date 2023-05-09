This story will be updated.

All Orono schools are closed Tuesday because of a “security threat.”

That announcement from Regional School Unit 26 was sent out just after 7 a.m. School officials didn’t provide details on the nature of the threat.

“We are currently working with law enforcement to assess the threat and determine next steps, but feel the right decision based on the information known at this time is to cancel school today. We will follow up with more information as soon as we can,” RSU 26 said in a statement.

RSU 26 has three schools: Asa Adams Elementary School, Orono Middle School and Orono High School.