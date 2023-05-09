Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“The idea is to put pressure on the vacant property owners to either sell the property or make arrangements so it’s no longer vacant,” City Solicitor David Szewczyk said.

Pickering Square was lively, noisy and filled with the bustling energy of Bangor during its boom years as the “lumber capital of the world.”

That increase is coupled with a rise in the number of students who need assistance with food and housing.

Maine law includes an exception for unsealing the records of children younger than 13.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Gianni Gambardella is having an impressive first season for the Black Bears.

Junior third baseman Meghan Delahanty couldn’t have scripted a better return to the Hampden Academy softball lineup than Monday’s 6-5 Class A North win over Bangor.

Collin Peckham finished strong on the mound for the Broncos, allowing just one run in the final four innings.

Through Saturday, hunters had bagged 3,628 turkeys over the first six days of the spring season.

“Until we get anglers on board with regard to native fish conservation, we will continue to fall well short of what is needed to save them,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Mallard writes.

Republicans want a commission to study Maine’s COVID response

Human remains found behind Rockport school identified as missing man

A Standish woman is missing

Maine child tests positive for measles

Injured South Portland woman rescued from NH mountain

Firefighter rescues 2 swimmers in Ogunquit

Madison man charged with switching price tags on tools at Home Depot

Calais is quietly reinventing itself

Earthquake strikes near Eastport

A proposed road is meant to ease Portland traffic. Critics fear it will drive up emissions.

Nearly 300 receive degrees from the University of Maine at Presque Isle