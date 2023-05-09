Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Bangor’s vacant property owners could pay double for letting homes sit empty
“The idea is to put pressure on the vacant property owners to either sell the property or make arrangements so it’s no longer vacant,” City Solicitor David Szewczyk said.
How Pickering Square went from a bustling marketplace to a bus station and parking garage
Pickering Square was lively, noisy and filled with the bustling energy of Bangor during its boom years as the “lumber capital of the world.”
More struggling Maine students are getting clothes from their schools
That increase is coupled with a rise in the number of students who need assistance with food and housing.
Top Maine Democrat wants to seal records of kids accused of most serious crimes
Maine law includes an exception for unsealing the records of children younger than 13.
A freshman ‘robot’ gives UMaine baseball’s starting rotation a big lift
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Gianni Gambardella is having an impressive first season for the Black Bears.
In 1st start after broken leg, Meghan Delahanty leads Hampden to softball victory
Junior third baseman Meghan Delahanty couldn’t have scripted a better return to the Hampden Academy softball lineup than Monday’s 6-5 Class A North win over Bangor.
Hampden’s big 5th inning propels Broncos to comeback victory over Bangor
Collin Peckham finished strong on the mound for the Broncos, allowing just one run in the final four innings.
Most Maine turkey hunters are using new online tagging option
Through Saturday, hunters had bagged 3,628 turkeys over the first six days of the spring season.
New book aims educate Maine anglers about troubled native fisheries
“Until we get anglers on board with regard to native fish conservation, we will continue to fall well short of what is needed to save them,” BDN Outdoors contributor Bob Mallard writes.
Republicans want a commission to study Maine’s COVID response
Human remains found behind Rockport school identified as missing man
Maine child tests positive for measles
Injured South Portland woman rescued from NH mountain
Firefighter rescues 2 swimmers in Ogunquit
Madison man charged with switching price tags on tools at Home Depot
Calais is quietly reinventing itself
Earthquake strikes near Eastport
A proposed road is meant to ease Portland traffic. Critics fear it will drive up emissions.
Nearly 300 receive degrees from the University of Maine at Presque Isle