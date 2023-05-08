A Maine child has tested positive for the measles virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is awaiting further testing from its federal counterpart to confirm the measles infection, but is considering the child infectious “out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said Friday evening.

Anyone who was at the following locations at these times may have been exposed to measles:

— 3-7 p.m. on April 29 at Family Time Dine and Play at the Auburn Mall

— 1-4 p.m. on May 1 at Clear Choice MD in Scarborough

— 2-5 p.m. on May 1 at the Mill Creek Hannaford in South Portland

— 7:45 p.m. on May 2 to 3:30 a.m. on May 3 at the Mercy Fore River Emergency Department in Portland

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles at these times and places should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, according to the Maine CDC. If you become symptomatic, call a health provider for advice before going to a doctor’s office or hospital to prevent further spread of the measles virus.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash spreading from the head down, according to the Maine CDC.

In severe cases, measles can cause pneumonia, brain swelling and death.

There are no asymptomatic cases of measles, the Maine CDC said.

Anyone infected with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the rash develops and up to four days after. The virus can live up to two hours on surfaces and in the air outside the body. Measles spreads through coughs and sneezes.