Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will celebrate Nurses Day on Friday, May 12 as part of National Hospital Week. The day will kick off with two nursing award ceremonies, followed by a Blessing of the Hands event at 12:30 p.m.

The Blessing of the Hands is an opportunity to recognize how nurses’ hands heal, comfort, and care for patients and their families. This event gives nurses a moment to step outside, near the Penobscot River, with chaplains and nursing leaders to renew, reinvigorate, and receive a blessing.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrates its employees during National Hospital Week, May 8 to 12, with a week of activities including special theme days, gifts, games, awards, meals, treats, and community volunteer and donation opportunities.