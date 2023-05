MILO — The Harrigan Learning Center and Museum will be opening for the season on Wednesday, May 17 and then be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is adults $11, seniors $9, and children $5. The museum is located at 15 Harris Pond Road, off Park Street. Please call 207-943-3677 for more information.

The museum consists of treasures and artifacts from all over the world, a room of glowing rocks, and an animatronic dinosaur!