SANFORD — From raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase ultrasounds for pregnancy centers across Maine to holding collections to support future mothers in need, parishioners at Maine Catholic churches have a long history of offering assistance to new and expecting moms. In honor of Mother’s Day, several local churches will be assisting those served at the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center in Sanford.

For over 30 years, Alpha, located on Washington Street, has offered a safe and confidential haven to those facing an unplanned pregnancy. All services are provided for free and with love and care. The center is committed to serving all clients in a caring manner regardless of age, race, income, religion, nationality, or disability.

Holy Spirit Parish will launch a Baby Bottle Drive on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, before, during, and after Masses at St. Martha Church on 30 Portland Road in Kennebunk (Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.) and St. Mary Church on 236 Eldridge Road in Wells (Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.). Knights of Columbus members and parishioners will distribute empty baby bottles for individuals to fill with change, checks, or paper money. A similar drive held previously at the parish helped raise $40,000 for a new ultrasound at Alpha.

“We know from experience that a woman who sees an ultrasound image of her child is highly likely to keep her baby,” said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. “A nurse practitioner told me that the first woman to use a new machine purchased in Texas said her mind was already made up in favor of abortion. But then, as she watched the ultrasound, her baby turned and seemed to wave to her. She looked up at the nurse and said, ‘I’m going to keep my baby.’”

All proceeds from this year’s collection at Holy Spirit will once again be given to Alpha to help its mission.

Meanwhile, St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford will be holding a special “baby shower” on Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. The gathering will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 22 Bridge Street in Springvale and will feature a meal, a 50/50 raffle, and fun activities. All are encouraged to bring a gift for Alpha that evening. Currently, the center is in particular need of diapers in sizes newborn to 3-6 (protect sensitive skin), fragrance free wipes, newborn comb and brush kits, nasal aspirators, diaper bags, receiving blankets, diaper rash cream, baby nail clippers, baby bowls, and baby spoons.

For more information about the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center, including additional ways to help, visit www.alpha-prc.com or www.facebook.com/alphaprc.