FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to once again pleased to welcome Mt. the Blue High School Art Show to the Emery Community Arts Center. The exhibit “Celebrating Creativity!” will be on display from May 13 through June 3. An opening reception will be held Saturday, May 13 from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Mt. Blue art teachers Pam Chernesky and Kim Jacques are excited to see students’ work return to the Emery Community Arts Center Gallery as the exhibit provides them with a wonderful opportunity to share their work with the community.

Art classes at the high school provide students with the opportunity to develop skills as well as learning to think and work like artists in the studio. Students enjoy choice-based assignments where they can create personally relevant works around a theme or solve a design challenge. Students practice ideation, developing skills, creating, then reflect and share their work

The Mt. Blue High School Art Show features a wide variety of work from both Semester one and two art classes, including Introduction to Art, Drawing, 2D Art, STEAM, 3D Art, Ceramics, Art for Social Justice, Advanced Art and AP Art.

This year’s exhibit will also feature MBC teacher/staff artwork.