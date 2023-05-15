University of Maine Cooperative Extension has released new resources and practical information for home gardeners getting ready for the 2023 growing season.

New featured articles and videos include pruning forsythia and lilac bushes, information about the browntail moth mitigation fund and a new 2023 map of plant sales and garden tours.

May is also the time to think about soil testing, purchasing plants and tuning up garden tools. Gardeners can begin to sow certain seeds outdoors and should be hardening off seedlings before planting. All of this research-based information is available year round on the UMaine Extension website.

Gardeners also can receive the Maine Home Garden Newsletter, a monthly publication designed to provide timely articles about all aspects of horticulture in the region. Articles in the newsletter are written by UMaine Extension staff, Maine Master Gardener Volunteers and partners from organizations such as Maine Audubon. Topics have ranged from protecting a garden from deer, orchard maintenance and backyard birds to planting for pollinators and reviving rusty garden tools.

More recent issues have included seed starting tips and a recipe for knotweed jam. Each issue includes a timely to-do list of activities gardeners may want to consider for the month ahead. Archived issues dating back to 2010 are available for viewing on demand. The Maine Home Garden Newsletter is free and available to all. To subscribe or peruse past issues for seasonal tips and research-based articles on all aspects of gardening, please visit the Maine Home Garden News website.



In addition to this newsletter, UMaine Extension has an extensive listing of on-demand educational resources online, as well as knowledgeable staff in county offices available to help gardeners learn and grow. Those with questions are encouraged to review the Ask the Experts website.